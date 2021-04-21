Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 615,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,711 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 2.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,677 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. 212,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,658,070. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

