Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $367.50

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 367.50 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 360.10 ($4.70), with a volume of 8088957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.70 ($4.71).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 271.60 ($3.55).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 315.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 290.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The company has a market capitalization of £7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

