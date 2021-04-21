Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Buys New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $289,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $1,452,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 10.4% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 12.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.70. 172,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,948,307. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.36.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

