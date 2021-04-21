Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,068 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.46% of Heritage Insurance worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. 91 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,443. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a market cap of $294.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

