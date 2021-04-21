Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Lowers Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Extended Stay America accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $247,242,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,385,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,639 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 1,044,041 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,914,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on STAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.