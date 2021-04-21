Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Lowers Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics accounts for approximately 3.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $135.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,063. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.43, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.34 and a 200-day moving average of $114.37. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $138.32.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

