Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 1,043 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 2.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

ZBH traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.03. 2,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,778. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,086.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.78 and a fifty-two week high of $175.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

