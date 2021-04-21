Kryll (KRL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $280,584.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Kryll has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $280,584.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kryll has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00020286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.56 or 0.00657898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.63 or 0.07883505 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00049469 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

KRL is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,638,781 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

