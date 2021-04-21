Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$44.00 at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.57.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$38.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.14. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$18.53 and a 52-week high of C$40.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

