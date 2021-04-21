Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$44.00 at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.57.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$38.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.14. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$18.53 and a 52-week high of C$40.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.
