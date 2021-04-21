Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) CEO Sells $134,015.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $134,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

