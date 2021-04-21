Landbox Trading 9.7% Higher This Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $265,138.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Landbox has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00277486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $563.00 or 0.01024255 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.51 or 0.00666786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,903.55 or 0.99884322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

