Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,067,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,032,073 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 5.2% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.83% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $36,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,729,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,498,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96.

