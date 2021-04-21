Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 0.8% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $258.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.04 and its 200-day moving average is $235.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.27.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.