Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $198.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.