Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,277,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $68.34 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

