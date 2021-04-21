Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 111 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $585.95.

Netflix stock opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $243.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

