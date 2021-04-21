Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Trims Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Crown by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,877,000 after purchasing an additional 353,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $111.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.