Lathrop Investment Management Corp Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 54.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. 268,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,983,254. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

