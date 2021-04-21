Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 114 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.92. 97,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

