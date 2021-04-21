Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Acquires 225 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 1.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of WBA opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

