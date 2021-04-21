Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Invests $48,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

