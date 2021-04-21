Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Makes New Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.92.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

