Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases 297 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,504,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $126.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

