Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,434,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,897,000 after buying an additional 87,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $67.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.