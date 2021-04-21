Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $310.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.54.

Shares of LII stock opened at $334.55 on Monday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $168.94 and a twelve month high of $339.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.53.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total transaction of $582,009.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

