Lethean Price Reaches $0.0005 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 59.8% lower against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $410,171.19 and approximately $273.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,526.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,240.77 or 0.04109530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $907.41 or 0.01664177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.44 or 0.00462980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.24 or 0.00730372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.99 or 0.00537344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00058333 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.67 or 0.00426719 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.83 or 0.00252773 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.