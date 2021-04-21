Levere Holdings Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LVRAU) Quiet Period Will End on April 28th

Levere’s (NASDAQ:LVRAU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, April 28th. Levere had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of LVRAU stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Levere has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Levere Company Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

