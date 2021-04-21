Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $34.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $28.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.45, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 20,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $586,354.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $127,841.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at $226,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,346,212 shares of company stock worth $33,123,901 over the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after buying an additional 1,096,321 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after buying an additional 788,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

