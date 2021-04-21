Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.50.

LBRDK opened at $157.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 127.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.84. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $116.78 and a 52-week high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,780 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after acquiring an additional 503,921 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 289,443 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

