Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Down to $38.45

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.45, but opened at $36.46. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 8.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.