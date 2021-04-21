Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 784,540 shares.The stock last traded at $63.91 and had previously closed at $66.89.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.11.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 115,076 shares during the period. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,093,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,731,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

