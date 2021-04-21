Linde (NYSE:LIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $291.28

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $291.28 and last traded at $291.14, with a volume of 8421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.84.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.21 and a 200 day moving average of $255.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

