Linde (NYSE:LIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $325.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

LIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $285.84 on Tuesday. Linde has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $290.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

