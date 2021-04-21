Lip Bu Tan Sells 50,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $140.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.35 and a 12 month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,006,000 after buying an additional 22,023 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

