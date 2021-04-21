Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Liquidia posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 198,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 328,250 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $971,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 115.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at $91,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 33.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 227,494 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,038. The stock has a market cap of $119.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

