Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Up 30.9% in March

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 855,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

