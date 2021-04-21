LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Short Interest Up 30.2% in March

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,400 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 504,100 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 194.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 1,295.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. LMP Automotive has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

