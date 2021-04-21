Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $387.23. 31,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,916. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.08.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

