Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS.
Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $387.23. 31,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,916. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.