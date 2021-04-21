Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.61

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.61 and last traded at $54.61, with a volume of 2041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit