Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.61

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.61 and last traded at $54.61, with a volume of 2041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

