Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LBPH) Quiet Period To End on April 21st

Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:LBPH) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 21st. Longboard Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBPH. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

