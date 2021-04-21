Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Down 4%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 24,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,920,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

RIDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In related news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $468,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,075.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

