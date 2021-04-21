Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,528 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $36,755,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,728 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 82,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $5,851,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.34. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

