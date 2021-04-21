Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $171.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.49. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESSA. TheStreet raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

