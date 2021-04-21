Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,086 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,810,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,729,000 after acquiring an additional 249,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,786,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

