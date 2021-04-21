Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,974,000 after buying an additional 1,728,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,460,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,424,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

