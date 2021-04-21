Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $7,017,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $65,413,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 28,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRUS. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.