Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,541,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. Sidoti started coverage on AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

AAON stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $579,939.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.