Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PK. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 421,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PK stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.55.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

