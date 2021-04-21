Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

