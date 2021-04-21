Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 133,507 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 838,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $80.28. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.36.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $3,560,427.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,346 shares in the company, valued at $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,724 shares of company stock worth $8,481,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

